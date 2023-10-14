The Foundation's biggest event of the year is once again set to raise money to help transform the lives of young south Londoners by putting fundraisers through their paces – a 26.2-mile walk around south London!

The six previous years the event has been running have seen the Palace club and community come together to raise over half a million pounds for young people in the local area.

But this year, with a record over-200 runners taking part, Palace for Life have a record fundraising total in their sights – and every penny will go towards driving positive change for young people in south London.

Our current (approximate) fundraising total is listed below – check back on this page regularly throughout the day to see if we set a new record in 2023!