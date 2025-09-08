When participants cross the finish line at Selhurst Park on Saturday, 11th October, they’ll be welcomed in true Palace style, with the chance to see and take photos with one of football’s most iconic trophies: the FA Cup.

After Crystal Palace’s historic 1-0 victory over Manchester City in May, lifting the Cup for the very first time, it felt only fitting to share the trophy with everyone taking part in this year’s Marathon March, a celebration of both Palace’s historic year and community spirit.

