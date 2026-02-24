When you buy a ticket, you’ll be entered into a prize draw for the chance to win one of three prizes which will be selected at random. Tickets are available in the following bundles:

1 ticket = £5

3 tickets = £10

6 tickets = £25

Entries for the raffle will close at 12:00 GMT on Saturday, 28th February 2026 and all winners will be notified via email following that date.

How to enter

Visit the Raffle Page. Select your entry amount: Browse the available entries and choose how many tickets you want to buy. Register or Log In: If you don’t have an account, you’ll need to create one. If you’re already registered, simply log in. Enter the Raffle: Follow the prompts to enter the raffle for your chosen amount and purchase your tickets. Confirmation: After entering, you should receive a confirmation email to confirm your purchase.

A special thank you to Jason, who donated the squad signed match ball from the Fredrikstad Conference League fixture.

Why should I enter?

The Foundation's tried and tested programmes help improve young people’s mental and physical health, advance their employment prospects, and support them with mental health challenges through mentoring.

We all love South London, but we know it can be tough growing up here. The Foundation's programmes are proven to work, but they need more funds to reach more people. The money you raise helps achieve exactly that.

For more information on how your raffle entries will support Palace for Life's vital work, you can take a look at the Foundation's latest annual brochure**, or **sign up to their monthly newsletter.