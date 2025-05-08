Open to girls and boys from Years 2 to 8, the highly-rated Soccer Schools take place in South London during the May half-term holidays.

With a range of sessions on offer, you can book a place for your child here.

Junior and Junior Gold Members receive a 20% discount on Soccer Schools bookings. Click here to access this benefit.

All of the sessions are designed by coaches at Palace for Life and Crystal Palace to young players the chance to better their skills, greet new people and provide the best football experience possible.

This May half-term, sessions will take place at Kent County Cricket Club (3G pitch) and St James the Great Primary School (grass pitch) in Thornton Heath between 09:00 and 16:00 BST between 27th and 30th May.

Prices start at £28 per day.

What sessions are available?

A range of sessions are available to ensure there is something for everyone. These include:

Boys & Girls Soccer Schools

These sessions provide a fun and enjoyable experience to learn new skills, play in competitions and make friends!

As well as improving as a footballer, each child will learn vital social skills. Children will be coached by FA and UEFA licensed coaches with vast and different areas of expertise.

There are mixed sessions and girls sessions available.

Goalkeeper-specific Soccer Schools

Available for those children who prefer to play between the posts, these specific Soccer Schools provide an equally enjoyable experience to learn new skills, play in competitions and make new friends.

Children will be coached by FA and UEFA licensed coaches with vast and different areas of expertise, with a chance to be selected for our Goalkeeper Player Development Centres.

When and where do sessions take place?

Palace for Life Soccer Schools take place every school holiday.

For May 2025, they take place between 09:00 and 16:00 on select dates between 27th – 30th May.

Sessions will take place at Kent County Cricket Club (3G pitch) and St James the Great Primary School in Thornton Heath (grass pitch).

How do I book sessions?

For full dates and times, and to book your place, please click here.