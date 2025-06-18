Open to girls and boys from Years 2 to 8, the highly-rated Soccer Schools take place in South London during the summer holidays.

With a range of sessions on offer, you can book a place for your child here.

Junior and Junior Gold Members receive a 20% discount on Soccer Schools bookings. Click here to access this benefit.

All of the sessions are designed by coaches at Palace for Life and Crystal Palace to give young players the chance to better their skills, greet new people and provide the best football experience possible.

This summer, Soccer Schools will take place between Monday 28th July and Friday 29th August at Kent County Cricket Club (3G pitch) and St James the Great Primary School in Thornton Heath (grass pitch) between 09:00 and 16:00 BST.

The Foundation are also running additional sessions at Harris Academy Beulah Hill between Monday 4th August and Friday 22nd August.

Prices start at £29 per day.

What sessions are available?

A range of sessions are available to ensure there is something for everyone. These include:

Boys & Girls Soccer Schools

These sessions provide a fun and enjoyable experience to learn new skills, play in competitions and make friends!

As well as improving as a footballer, each child will learn vital social skills. Children will be coached by FA and UEFA licensed coaches with vast and different areas of expertise.

There are mixed sessions and girls sessions available.

Goalkeeper-specific Soccer Schools

Available for those children who prefer to play between the posts, these specific Soccer Schools provide an equally enjoyable experience to learn new skills, play in competitions and make new friends.

Children will be coached by FA and UEFA licensed coaches with vast and different areas of expertise, with a chance to be selected for our Goalkeeper Player Development Centres.

When and where do sessions take place?

Palace for Life Soccer Schools take place every school holiday.

How do I book sessions?

For full dates and times, and to book your place, please click here.