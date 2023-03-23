Open to girls and boys between the ages of 7 and 16 years, the highly-rated Soccer Schools take place in south London during the school holidays.

With a range of sessions on offer, you can book a place for your child here.

Junior and Junior Gold Members receive a 20% discount on Soccer Schools bookings. Click here to access this benefit.

All of the sessions are designed by coaches at Palace for Life and Crystal Palace to young players the chance to better their skills, greet new people and provide the best football experience possible.

What sessions are available?

A range of sessions are available to ensure there is something for everyone. These include:

Boys & Girls Soccer Schools, and Girls-Only Soccer Schools

These sessions provide a fun and enjoyable experience to learn new skills, play in competitions and make friends!

As well as improving as a footballer, each child will learn vital social skills. Children will be coached by FA and UEFA licensed coaches with vast and different areas of expertise.

Mixed and girls-only sessions are available.

Goalkeeper-specific Soccer Schools

Available for those children who prefer to play between the posts, these specific Soccer Schools provide an equally enjoyable experience to learn new skills, play in competitions and make new friends.

Children will be coached by FA and UEFA licensed coaches with vast and different areas of expertise, with a chance to be selected for our Goalkeeper Player Development Centres.

Player Pathway Week

The Player Development Centre Pathway Week is for children currently in Palace for Life's Tier 1-3 Player Development Centre structure.

Here, there will be a focus on honing and fine-tuning the player development taking place at our Centres. A close link to the Academy Philosophy will structure sessions and players will have an extra chance to impress their coaches in order to be considered for movement into a different tier.

Detailed player feedback will be given to children who attend all five days, in order to support your child's development through the tier system and towards the Academy's recruitment structure.