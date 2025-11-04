Following an exclusive ‘In Conversation’ session with guests, attendees will be treated to a guided tour of the Academy’s impressive new facilities.

Join the Foundation for an evening of exclusive football insights, great conversations, camaraderie, and refreshments. Held at top London venues, these gatherings always offer something special. Chatham House Rules will apply to the evening.

In the past, the group has benefitted from in-depth conversations with Dougie Freedman, former Sporting Director at Palace; and Paul Cleal, Head of Operations for The FA, alongside heart-warming stories from Foundation participants, revealing how the Foundation has helped shape their lives for the better; Jesse’s story about how mentoring prepared him for his moment on Match of the Day is a particularly great story.

If you didn’t know, The Investors Club is a group of incredible people and businesses who have pledged to make an annual donation to Palace for Life of £1,000 or more per-year, making a massive difference in the level of support they are able to offer to disadvantaged youngsters in our South London community.

The stark reality of the cost of living crisis continues to affect many families nationwide, but particularly in areas of deprivation. In 2021 and into 2022, 30.3% of children were living in poverty in Croydon alone, that’s nearly 29,654 children, and we rely on generous donations from the Investors Club to aid South Londoners. Find out more here.

