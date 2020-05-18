SIGN UP FOR FREE HERE

It is an uncertain time for children and young people as the way they have been used to learning has been turned upside down due to COVID-19.

Now as plans are formulating for pupils and students across the UK to return back to school, our virtual panel will discuss how parents and teachers can best support children and young people’s mental health as they re-enter school.

The discussion will take place during Mental Health Awareness Week on Thursday 21st May at 5pm and is free to join, using THIS LINK to register.

Our panel brings together a range of experts in education, mental health and social work:

Zoe Barkham – Health Improvement Officer at Croydon Council

Rhona Edwards – Mental Health Social Worker & Cognitive Behavioural Therapist

Sak Rafique – Managing Director & Mental Fitness Coach at Orange Ball

Helen Ovenden – Deputy Head at Kenley Primary School

The session will be hosted by Palace for Life Foundation’s Mental Wellbeing Coordinator Chase Hill: “We know that the past two months has been a difficult time for young people, many of whom do not fully understand why they have not been in school, or able to see their friends. There has also been a lot of pressure of parents and carers, who have been trying to home school and keep their children in touch with the outside world.

“We will be having a really honest and open discussion about the challenges that have been faced and look at suggestions as to how parents and teachers might support children’s mental health as they prepare to return to education.”

Tune in to ask find out ways as parents, teachers and whole-schools we can support children and young people's mental health as they return back to school.