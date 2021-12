This mammoth effort precedes the Foundation's Marathon March on Saturday (9th October), which sees 151 supporters walk 26.2 miles across south London to raise money for Palace for Life.

And two participants, Kieran and Liam, are really putting themselves through the wringer for the Foundation, having also run the marathon last week.

A huge congratulations to every Palace fan who ran the London Marathon, and thank you to those who ran for Palace for Life.

To those joining the Marathon March this weekend, good luck! If you can, please be sure to support them and the Foundation by donating here.