WHAT IS BIKE FROM ARSENAL: THE 100 MILE TOUR?

Since 2020, Palace fans have taken on our annual away-day cycling challenges, covering more than 620 miles to destinations including Bournemouth (twice), Southampton, Aston Villa and Wolves, raising over £175,000 for us in the process.

We’re now on the hunt for riders of all abilities to take on Bike from Arsenal: The 100 Mile Tour, our sixth cycling challenge which starts in North London through hills back to Selhurst, to help push that total even higher.

2026’s ride is a two-day cycling event between the 23rd and 24th May, taking riders 134 miles from the Emirates Stadium in North London through Hertfordshire, the Chilterns, Berkshire, back through Surrey and into Selhurst Park for Palace’s final game of the season against Arsenal.

Only 30 places include a match ticket. If you already have a season ticket, you’ll need to use that for the game. Package details can be found below or in our FAQs.

