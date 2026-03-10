Open to boys and girls between 5-14 years of age, with sessions split into 5–11-year-olds and 11–14-year-olds, the highly-rated Soccer Schools take place in South London during the holidays.

All of the sessions are designed by coaches at Palace for Life and Crystal Palace to give budding players the chance to better their skills, meet new friends and provide the best football experience possible.

This summer, Soccer Schools will take place between Monday 30th March and Friday 10th April at the Crystal Palace Academy (between 09:00 and 15:00 BST) and Kent County Cricket Club (between 09:00 and 16:00 BST).

What sessions are available?

A range of sessions are available to ensure there is something for everyone. These include:

Boys & Girls Soccer Schools

These sessions provide a fun and enjoyable experience to learn new skills, play in competitions and make friends!

As well as improving as a footballer, each child will learn vital social skills. Children will be coached by FA and UEFA licensed coaches with vast and different areas of expertise.

There are mixed sessions and girls sessions available.

Goalkeeper-specific Soccer Schools

Available for those children who prefer to play between the posts, these specific Soccer Schools provide an equally enjoyable experience to learn new skills, play in competitions and make new friends.

Children will be coached by FA and UEFA licensed coaches with vast and different areas of expertise, with a chance to be selected for our Goalkeeper Player Development Centres.

When and where do sessions take place?

Palace for Life Soccer Schools take place every school holiday.

Easter half-term Soccer Schools will run from 30th March to 10th April, 09:00–16:00 BST at Kent County Cricket Club.

A special one-off Soccer School will also take place at the Crystal Palace Academy on Friday 10th April, running from 09:00–15:00 BST.

How do I book sessions?

