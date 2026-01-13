Open to girls and boys from Years 2 to 8, the highly-rated Soccer Schools take place in South London during February half-term.

With a range of sessions on offer, you can book a place for your child here.

Junior and Junior Gold Members receive a 20% discount on Soccer Schools bookings. Click here to access this benefit.

Non-Members can use code SSPFL15 for 15% off!

All of the sessions are designed by coaches at Palace for Life and Crystal Palace to give young players the chance to better their skills, greet new people and provide the best football experience possible.

Soccer Schools will take place between Monday 16th and Friday 20th February at Kent County Cricket Club between 09:00 and 16:00 GMT.

This February’s Soccer Schools are open to boys and girls between 5-14 years of age, with sessions split into 5–11-year-olds and 11–14-year-olds.

Prices start at £29 per day.

What sessions are available?

A range of sessions are available to ensure there is something for everyone. These include:

Boys & Girls Soccer Schools

These sessions provide a fun and enjoyable experience to learn new skills, play in competitions and make friends!

As well as improving as a footballer, each child will learn vital social skills. Children will be coached by FA and UEFA licensed coaches with vast and different areas of expertise.

There are mixed sessions and girls sessions available.

Goalkeeper-specific Soccer Schools

Available for those children who prefer to play between the posts, these specific Soccer Schools provide an equally enjoyable experience to learn new skills, play in competitions and make new friends.

Children will be coached by FA and UEFA licensed coaches with vast and different areas of expertise, with a chance to be selected for our Goalkeeper Player Development Centres.

When and where do sessions take place?

Palace for Life Soccer Schools take place every school holiday.

February half-term Soccer Schools will take place between 09:00 and 16:00pm on Monday 16th February through to Friday 20th February at Kent County Cricket Club, Worsley Bridge Rd, Beckenham BR3 1DR.

How do I book sessions?

For full dates and times, and to book your place, please click here.