2025 has been a historic year for Palace on the pitch, and it’s set to be a historic year off it too, as Palace for Life Foundation celebrate their ninth Marathon March.

They are excited to announce that Palace legends, former strikers and Palace for Life Patrons, Andrew Johnson and Mark Bright, will be joining participants on Saturday, 11th October 2025.

And that’s not all! The Foundation are also delighted to welcome Fliss Gibbons, former Palace Women’s player, who will be taking part in the March too.