What is the day?

World Down’s Syndrome Day aims to raise public awareness of Down’s Syndrome, challenge misconceptions, promote inclusivity and support the well-being of those with Down’s Syndrome.

Down’s Syndrome is a genetic disorder that affects around 1 in every 1,000 babies born in the UK. It occurs when there is an extra copy of chromosome 21, leading to changes in how the body and brain develop.

People with Down’s Syndrome will have some level of learning disability – some will be more independent and do things like get a job, whereas others might need more regular care.

However, it’s important to recognise that Down’s Syndrome is just one aspect of a person’s identity. Like all individuals, people with Down’s Syndrome have their own unique personalities, interests, and abilities.

People with Down’s Syndrome may have an increased risk of medical complications, such as heart defects, and playing sports can help them manage challenges like this.

Regular exercise can help improve cardiovascular health and reduce the risk of heart disease, as well as improve muscle strength, coordination and balance, which can be beneficial for those with low muscle strength and other physical challenges associated with Down’s Syndrome.

According to DS Active, in the UK there are almost 14 million disabled individuals, approximately 22% of the population. Research has found that disabled people aged over 16 are twice as likely to be inactive as non-disabled people (43% vs 21%).

Playing sports can help people with Down’s Syndrome with physical skills, but also allows them to develop their social and emotional abilities too.