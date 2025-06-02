We are deeply saddened by the news that, five months after going missing hiking in the Italian mountains, local rescuers have found the body of our dear friend and colleague Aziz. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with Aziz’s family and loved ones.

Aziz was an inspirational member of our team, serving as our Head of Community Engagement for a year and a half. He was incredibly passionate about his work and making a difference to the lives of some of the most disadvantaged young people.

Aziz had a particular passion for our work with the local Asian and Muslim communities and local refugees. He was instrumental in inviting local refugees to play at Selhurst Park and the Crystal Palace Academy, donating football boots and providing travel subsidies so they could take part.

Aziz was an incredible person with an infectious love for life. Throughout his time here Aziz formed close friendships throughout the local community. He was a compassionate, kind and generous individual who brought warmth and positivity to everybody met. He is deeply missed by all of us here at Palace.

We would like to thank the football and wider community for rallying around Aziz’s family and friends as well as our own colleagues for the past 5 months.

Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with Aziz’s family and loved ones.

A GoFundMe has been set up in memory of Aziz, if you would like to support it you can do so here.