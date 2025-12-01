This Giving Tuesday, we’re encouraging Palace supporters to pass it forward, to give someone else the kind of chance they may once have had.

As the official charity of Crystal Palace, Palace for Life Foundation all about helping young people across South London through free football, mentoring and support into work – whatever helps them move forward in life.

Palace for Life will keep doing it – they always will. But they need your help to reach even more young people.

If you’ve ever had someone back you in life, this Giving Tuesday is your chance to do the same for a young person growing up in South London.

This could mean helping a young person get back into education, find a job or play football and make friends in a safe environment every week.

If you’d like to give regularly, a monthly donation helps the Foundation plan ahead and support even more young people who need them.