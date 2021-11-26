Vieira joined guests and youngsters at Selhurst Park on Thursday night (25th November) to celebrate Palace for Life Foundation’s work in the community.

Joined by Parish, Foundation patron Susanna Reid and Palace legend Mark Bright, guests were shown highlights of Palace for Life’s work over the last two years and were urged to keep supporting young people to help create a more positive future for south London.

Vieira participated in a Q&A session with host Jim Daly, where he spoke about how special Palace for Life Foundation is and its impact on the community. He also discussed setting up his own Foundation in Senegal while he was a player and his beliefs on football being a tool for education.

He said: “Tonight is why I love football, because it brings people together. Using football to bring people together is something I strongly believe in, and I’m really proud to support Palace For Life and the work they do.