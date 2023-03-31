The campaign highlights how the Premier League supports football at every level across the country, providing world-leading investment in communities and facilities to positively impact the lives of millions of people.

Since September, Palace for Life have provided free sports sessions for 1,004 young people through the Premier League Kicks programme. They have also launched a new Premier League Kicks basketball session, alongside professional basketball player Justin Robinson.

The Foundation have worked with 386 people with disabilities since September, including their so-far unbeaten Powerchair team, who currently sit top of the league.

The Powerchair team will be receiving the Fair-Play award for 21/22 season on the Selhurst Park pitch at half-time on Saturday – so keep an eye out for them, and give them a cheer!

Further celebrations of the Premier League Supports campaign will also be visible at Selhurst Park, including presence on LEDs around the ground.

Palace for Life's youth mental health wellbeing programme Team Mates is at a record high, with over 160 year six participants. The Primary Stars programme is still going strong, and you can hear from Ava on how the programme has supported her.

Some of Palace’s rising stars also came to help run a PE lesson **to some of the Foundation's Primary Stars students at a local Croydon school recently, as well as answered some questions about their Palace careers so far.

It’s thanks to funding from the Premier League that the Foundation are able to reach so many people in south London, and it’s not just Premier League clubs they support.

Premier League funding for football in England and Wales stretches from grassroots to the professional leagues, supporting both the men’s and women’s game and developing facilities for thousands of teams at all levels of the game.

Between 2022 and 2025, the Premier League has committed to investing £1.16bn in communities and the wider game. The League invests in community projects run by 145 professional and non-league clubs, supporting children and young people through focused initiatives and programmes targeting local needs.

Find out more about the Palace for Life Foundation.

Learn more about the Premier League Supports campaign.