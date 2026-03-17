On Friday 6th March, Palace for Life Foundation held their fifth annual Iftar event at Selhurst Park Stadium as part of this year’s Ramadan celebrations. Iftar is the main meal of the fasting day throughout Ramadan and is traditionally shared at sunset.

Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar and is considered a sacred period for many Muslims worldwide. It involves a strict daily fast from dawn until sunset, and Iftar is the meal that breaks the fast at sunset – many Muslims break their fast with their community.

One of the key goals at Palace for Life is to make football more inclusive, so this event was part of their ongoing mission to welcome more people to the game, especially the club's local Asian and Muslim community, the latter of which makes up 11% of the community in Croydon.

On the evening, a record-breaking 150 South Londoners joined together in its usual popular format, kicking off with some workshops for children and stadium tours.