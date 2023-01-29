Palace for Life Foundation is linking up with clubs across the country for the football and sustainability project, which aims to inspire children and families to get involved in preventing climate change.

Using football-themed challenges, Planet Super League aims to encourage more sustainable behaviours amongst people of all ages, both in school and at home, all in the goal of representing their favourite football team.

Supporters can rack up points for Palace by completing over 60 fun activities with an environmental impact. These are easy to complete wherever you are, and include creating a meat-free family meal, making items from recycled materials, and veggie keepie-uppies!

Participants will be representing their chosen club in a league table and will take part in weekly matches against other clubs, where each challenge completed contributes to their team’s total score.

Prizes will be up for grabs for the most sustainable families, including various Palace goodies and a family stadium tour – so you’ll want to go all-out to increase your chances of winning!

It's free to sign up: just visit app.planetleague.co.uk , select Crystal Palace as your team – and start scoring goals!