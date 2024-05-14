The game – which kicks-off at 13:00 BST on Saturday, 25th May – will see two fantastic squads of celebrity fans and ex-players vie for the coveted Palace Aid trophy.

The fixture will raise money to help end youth violence in south London, with profits divided between violence reduction charity Power The Fight and Palace for Life Foundation.

An Adult ticket costs £8, and the Junior entry (U16) is £4. All profits will be split evenly between Power The Fight and Palace for Life. Buy a ticket here.

Fans will watch the match from the views of Selhurst Park’s Main Stand. On the same day, Selhurst Park will also host the 2024 Crystal Palace Beer Festival. Beer Festival ticket holders will be able to watch the game, but we encourage them also to purchase Palace Aid tickets to support the fixture's good causes.

Which former Palace stars are taking to the pitch? Read on below to find out!