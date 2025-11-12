To support October’s No Room For Racism window, and falling within the UK’s Black History Month, Premier League clubs were invited to take part in a poetry-writing competition.
This competition was part of Palace for Life’s Primary Stars programme. Last year, the foundation delivered this programme to 112 schools across South London, which supports the National Curriculum alongside mentoring teachers. Interventions are provided within PE, Literacy, Numeracy and PSHE.
Michaela was first selected as Crystal Palace’s club winner before going on to win the overall competition. Her powerful poem stood out in the League-wide initiative, centred on the theme “Greatness Comes From Everywhere”, which highlights the importance of education and the Premier League’s ongoing commitment to tackling discrimination.