The Marathon March, sponsored by Brooks Running, starts and finishes at Selhurst Park, the home of the FA Cup & Community Shield winners; and at the finish line, participants will get to see and take pictures with the two prestigious trophies!

After this, Marchers will conclude their Marathon March with a glorious lap of the pitch, before enjoying a Palace-themed party at the ground.

Joining us this year are a few Palace legends: Mark Bright, Andrew Johnson, and Fliss Gibbons, alongside Marathon March stalwarts Satchi & Matthew.

Palace for Life are extremely grateful to Brooks Running, who have sponsored the event this year to empower our Marchers to go the distance while championing our mission to make a difference in the community through the power of sport. You can find out more about our partnership here.

If you’re not taking one of the 200-plus participants in the Marathon March this year, you can support our Marchers with a donation, helping us to reach thousands more South Londoners in need.

To find out more about Brooks Running, please head to their website.

To donate to the Marathon Marchers, please head here.