Due to the way Palace’s fixtures have fallen this year, the Foundation have had to get creative with their 'Bike To' event. While North London to South London might not sound like a huge distance, the riders will still face a serious challenge, because they're taking the long way round!

Riders will set off by coach from the Emirates Stadium bright and early on Saturday, 23rd May 2026, and make their way through the Chilterns National Landscape, and into Reading for an overnight stop, with 80+ miles cycled on Day 1.

For Day 2, riders will once again set off early with 50+ miles of cycling ahead of them, and travel from Reading to South London, in time for the final game of the season versus Arsenal.

The challenge certainly hasn’t put fans off, though, and this year the Foundation are celebrating a record-breaking turnout. Bike From Arsenal is officially Palace for Life's biggest cycling event ever, with more than 50 cyclists signing up to take part. A huge thank you to every supporter for your continued backing!

Alongside the challenge, the group of incredible fundraisers are all raising money for Palace for Life, to help open more doors for young people in South London. So far, the group has raised over £20,000 – an incredible feat - but they need your support to get them through the challenge.

Get behind your fellow Palace fans making the gruelling journey by donating here!