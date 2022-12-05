What is the Christmas foodbank drive?
This Christmas, Palace for Life are asking Palace fans to donate non-perishable goods at collection points at Selhurst Park to help support our local community amidst the continuing cost of living crisis.
All items donated by fans will be distributed to local people via the Norwood and Brixton Foodbank and City Harvest, who distributes food to grassroots organisations including children’s programmes, food banks, refuges for women fleeing domestic violence and families fleeing war-torn countries, and other local groups across London welcoming the elderly and isolated.
Alongside any food donations, the Foundation are raising money for their Made in South London campaign to fund the Palace for Life Holidays, Activities & Food (HAF) programme, which provides free food and physical activities for children who are on free school meals during the school holidays. Donations can be made here.