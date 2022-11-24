I am unable to visit Selhurst Park. Can I still support the campaign?

Yes! Supporters can donate to the Christmas foodbank drive, which will fund the Palace for Life Holidays, Activities & Food (HAF) programme, which provides free food and physical activities for children who are on free school meals during the school holidays.

Fans can donate here.

Why are Palace for Life doing this?

As the official charity of Crystal Palace F.C, Palace for Life are at the heart of the local community and it’s their ambition to support as many people as they can in our area.

Unfortunately, foodbanks have reported a surge in demand over recent years, with the number of people receiving three days’ worth of emergency food from the Trussell Trust foodbanks in the UK rising from 25,899 in 2008 to 2,537,198 in 2021.

South London is one of the most deprived areas in the capital, and foodbanks in London alone handed out 125,461 emergency food parcels between April and September last year. The cost of living crisis causing a sharp rise the cost of energy, food and other essentials, as well as the £20 cut to Universal Credit last year, means these numbers are likely to only increase.

So, that’s why we are calling on Palace fans, local people, or anyone who wants to help, to give the gift of food this Christmas to those who need it most. Any donations are extremely welcome.