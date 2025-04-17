Due to the way the fixtures have landed for Palace this year, the number of miles that’s feasible to take on and daylight hours at particular times of year, Palace for Life Foundation decided to mix it up this year, with a ‘Bike From’ challenge!

Riders will set off by coach from Selhurst Park bright and early on Friday, 18th April, travelling to the Vitality Stadium, and will then make their way back to South London that same day – with an overnight stay on the way back to refresh – returning to Selhurst Park on Saturday, 19th in time to freshen up in time for the 15:00 BST kick off.

Our group of incredible fundraisers are all raising money for Palace for Life, to help open more doors for young people in south London. So far, the group has raised over £30,000 – and incredible amount – but they need your support to get them through the challenge.