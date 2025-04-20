Since Glad All Over was first played over the tannoy at Selhurst Park in January 1964, the song has become synonymous with Crystal Palace, ringing out as the team enter the pitch and whenever they score.

With their special cover version, released earlier this week, the DS Eagles have cemented their own place in Crystal Palace history.

Don’t miss the DS Eagles’ and Palace Women stars’ rendition of Wonderwall by Oasis in the documentary, too – it’s a tearjerker.

The documentary offers a glimpse into DS GAME ON (partially funded by the Premier League and Professional Footballers Association), which is a year-long Palace for Life programme that helps people with Down’s Syndrome develop skills and confidence for employment and has supported the singers throughout the year.

Throughout the documentary, we hear from Ben Perryman, Palace for Life's Disability Inclusion Coordinator, who speaks about his work with the DS Eagles. He speaks on the vital role Palace for Life's community work plays in building their confidence and supporting their development. Having worked there for seven years now, Ben says he has “the best job in the world.”