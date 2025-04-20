Palace for Life Foundation have released an absorbing documentary – 'The Making of DS Eagles Glad All Over (and why we did it)' – taking a deep dive into what recording DS Eagles' Glad All Over was like – with words from the Crystal Palace players involved, and the coaches who make life-changing programmes for young people with disabilities happen.
Since Glad All Over was first played over the tannoy at Selhurst Park in January 1964, the song has become synonymous with Crystal Palace, ringing out as the team enter the pitch and whenever they score.
With their special cover version, released earlier this week, the DS Eagles have cemented their own place in Crystal Palace history.
Don’t miss the DS Eagles’ and Palace Women stars’ rendition of Wonderwall by Oasis in the documentary, too – it’s a tearjerker.
The documentary offers a glimpse into DS GAME ON (partially funded by the Premier League and Professional Footballers Association), which is a year-long Palace for Life programme that helps people with Down’s Syndrome develop skills and confidence for employment and has supported the singers throughout the year.
Throughout the documentary, we hear from Ben Perryman, Palace for Life's Disability Inclusion Coordinator, who speaks about his work with the DS Eagles. He speaks on the vital role Palace for Life's community work plays in building their confidence and supporting their development. Having worked there for seven years now, Ben says he has “the best job in the world.”
We also heard from Keia Blake, Education, Training and Employment Coordinator, who was the DS Eagles’ singing teacher and made an idea a reality in rehearsals; and Tony Mullen, Senior Programmes Manager for Employment, who highlights the challenges people with Down’s Syndrome can face when seeking employment. He speaks on the important role employers can play in creating supportive opportunities by making small adjustments in the workplace.
The first year of DS GAME ON saw 15 participants try out roles in cooking, t-shirt design, caring, barista training and music, proving that given the opportunity, people with Down’s Syndrome can thrive in the workplace. However, barriers like prejudice, limited opportunities, and low expectations still persist.
Palace for Life hope Glad All Over will raise awareness, challenge outdated assumptions, and generate funds to support its employment programmes for young people across south London.
The DS Eagles, who are all passionate Palace fans, are part of a wider community supported by Palace for Life, the club’s official charity. Palace for Life, which works with over 16,000 young people each year, running programmes that boost employment prospects, build confidence, and create new opportunities, alongside initiatives focused on mental and physical health, crime prevention, and mentoring.