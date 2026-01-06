Registration for the 10th Marathon March, which will take place on Saturday, 3rd October 2026, is now open!

Since 2016, hundreds of Palace fans have taken on the 26.2-mile walk around our home of South London, raising over half-a-million pounds for young people along the way.

While the route for 2026 is yet to be released, it will once again be passing through some of the South London neighbourhoods which sit at the heart of our Foundation's fantastic work – with the usual regular rest stops, encouragement and, of course, a party at the end of it all!

Hundreds of marchers have taken part over the years and, together, raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for Palace for Life's important projects. That support has helped the Foundation to deliver mentoring, education, employability, disability sport and community programmes that reach over 18,000 young South Londoners every year.