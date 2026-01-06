Fundraising
Marchers are asked to pay a registration fee of £25 (£20 for half route, £10 under 18s) and to commit to raising a minimum of £300 each in sponsorship.
If you want to fundraise as a family or a group you are asked to commit to the below pledges:
- Group of four = £600
- Group of five = £750
- Group of six = £900
- Group of 7+ = £1,000
Please contact the fundraising team (fundraising@palaceforlife.org) if you want to fundraise as a group or if you have any questions.
See you at the start line!
Why you should register
There are a few great reasons why any Palace fan should sign up.
Firstly, it’s to raise money for young people in South London.
The Foundation's tried and tested programmes help improve young people’s mental and physical health, advance their employment prospects, and support them with mental health challenges through mentoring.
We all love South London, but we know it can be tough growing up here. The Foundation's programmes are proven to work, but they need more funds to reach more people. The money you raise by doing the Marathon March helps us do exactly that.
Secondly, it’s good exercise! You don’t need us to tell you walking is great exercise. It’s a long way, but there are food, tea and coffee breaks and you’ll have the support and company of fellow Palace fans’ – many who have done it before and can give you their top tips!
Which leads us on to our third reason: Palace fans walking together.
Last year, 251 people took part. That’s over 250 Palace fans of all different ages, backgrounds and fitness levels.
Whilst everyone’s passion for walking might be different, everyone has something in common: Palace. It’s a great chance to meet other fans, chat about your club and the ways that together, you’ll be making south London a better place for young people.
Still not sure? Hear from Pete, a lifelong Palace fan on how he made the Marathon March a family tradition.
You can find out more about Palace for Life Foundation's work here – or click here to make an all-important donation.