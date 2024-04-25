The roles were open to members of Palace for Life staff who all do an incredible job on the ground doing their bit to transform the lives of young south Londoners.

Let's take a look at the candidates:

Sheridan Kawaley – Premier League Inspires Education Officer Sheridan’s first foray into management began with the classic game of Football Manager. Can he translate his virtual successes into real-life victories on the touchline?

Cordell Lake-Benjamin – Targeted Intervention Youth Worker Cordell's composed demeanour shone through during his interview. But can he maintain his cool under the intense pressure of the big day?

Ben Perryman – Disability Coordinator Former manager of the winning Doc Brown XI, Ben Perryman exudes confidence in his ability to guide his team to success once more. However, could his overconfidence be his undoing?

Luke Hirst – Head of Primary Education & Football Development Despite conducting his interview remotely, Luke aims to make a big impact on the touchlines. But, will his absence during the interview process affect his standing in the voting?



Watch the video to get to know our candidates, and then use the poll below to vote for your favourite manager!