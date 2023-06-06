Two fantastic squads of celebrity fans and ex-players lined up at Selhurst Park on Saturday, competing for the inaugural Palace Aid trophy in support of the Palace for Life Foundation.

The likes of former Palace heroes Andrew Johnson, Wayne Routledge, Fitz Hall, Andy Gray and Gary Borrowdale were all in action in SE25, along with Academy products Arron Fray, Sagi Burton, Brendan Kiernan and Sam Togwell.

The end product was a 6-2 thriller, which you can watch the best of below!

All money raised at Palace Aid is going towards helping the Foundation change the lives of even more young south Londoners, a mission they have been fulfilling for over 25 years now.

By offering free sporting sessions, employment and training workshops, 1:1 mentoring, and more, the Foundation plays a vital role in the community and there are loads of ways you, as dedicated Palace fans, can help them reach even more local youngsters.