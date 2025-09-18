As part of this exclusive experience, you’ll get the chance to go behind-the-scenes at training, witnessing Oliver Glasner's Eagles preparing for an upcoming fixture.

With Palace coming off the back of our most successful season in our 164-year history, and now preparing for our first-ever European campaign in the Conference League, this is your chance to see the stars of this historic squad, up close and in person.

What's more, you'll also get the chance to visit our state-of-the-art Academy, opened in 2021 after extensive redevelopment. One of only a handful of Category A football academies in London, our Academy has already nurtured exceptional talents over the years, including Wilfried Zaha, Nathaniel Clyne, and Gareth Southgate.

The auction start price is £500 and will close on the 14th October 2025, with all proceeds going towards Palace for Life Foundation's work in South London.

This promises to be an unforgettable day, and we encourage all supporters to get involved to win this unique opportunity.