Worn by the Palace Men’s First Team during the warm-up for our home match against Bournemouth on Saturday 19th April 2025, this exclusive and new piece of merchandise is a must-have!

Following our legendary FA Cup Final victory, now is the perfect time to own a unique item from one of the most unforgettable seasons in our history.

It’s also your final chance to get your hands on a signed Joel Ward Palace for Life shirt. As the club legend prepares bids farewell to us after 13 years of outstanding service, this shirt is a fitting tribute to his legacy, which you could own.

Thank you for supporting Palace for Life. The funds raised through this raffle will help to improve the lives of even more young people in South London.

Tickets are available through a raffle. When you buy a ticket, you’ll be entered into a prize draw for the chance to win one of the shirts, which will be picked at random for the winners. Raffle tickets can be purchased in the following bundles:

1 ticket = £5

2 tickets = £10

5 tickets = £20

10 tickets = £40

Entries for the raffle will close at 12pm on Sunday 1st June 2025, and all winners will be notified via email following that date.