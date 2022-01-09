The lucky winner will receive two hospitality tickets to Palace v Burnley on Saturday, 26th February, 2022. This experience includes:
Three course pre-match dining in Speroni’s Restaurant
Inclusive beers, house wines, and soft drinks with table service
Private table with entertainment from club legends
VIP match seating in the Directors’ Box, overlooking the halfway line
Half-time Goddards Pie selection
Post-match cheeseboards from Harvey & Brockless to accompany post-match analysis from a club legend
Complimentary matchday programmes