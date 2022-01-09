This isn’t the only prize available to be won - the Super Draw now has more guaranteed winners than ever before! Super Draw players are in with a chance of winning £1,000 every matchday draw, with 40 other cash prizes up for grabs.

The Super Draw raised almost £40,000 last year, and those funds support Palace for Life's work throughout south London, including projects such as the Targeted Intervention mentoring, PL Kicks programmes and Disability Sport sessions.

To get involved and win this brilliant matchday experience, simply sign up online at palacesuperdraw.com by registering your details and purchasing tickets to the draw. Tickets are available from just £5 per month!

The winning numbers will be released online at half-time v Liverpool, and winners will be informed via email.

Good luck!

T&Cs apply, players must be 16+.