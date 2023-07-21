Palace for Life Foundation is the official charity of Crystal Palace, which has been working with the south London community for over 25 years. By using the power of football and the Palace brand to change the lives of young people across south London, particularly the most hard-to-reach and hard-to-help, the Foundation work with over 15,000 people each year, inspiring them to find a better path and to lead a healthier life.
A full list of players’ signed warm-ups tops available as prizes is as follows:
- Jack Butland
- Joel Ward
- Tyrick Mitchell
- Luka Milivojevic
- James Tomkins
- Marc Guéhi
- Michael Olise
- Jordan Ayew
- Ebere Eze
- Wilfried Zaha
- Vicente Guaita
- Jean-Philippe Mateta
- Jeffrey Schlupp
- Joachim Andersen
- Nathaniel Clyne
- James McArthur
- Will Hughes
- Sam Johnstone
- Odsonne Edouard
- Malcolm Ebiowei
- Chris Richards
- Cheick Doucouré
- Nathan Ferguson
- Joe Whitworth
- Jairo Riedewald
To find out more about the work done by Palace for Life Foundation, click HERE.