Palace for Life Foundation is the official charity of Crystal Palace, which has been working with the south London community for over 25 years. By using the power of football and the Palace brand to change the lives of young people across south London, particularly the most hard-to-reach and hard-to-help, the Foundation work with over 15,000 people each year, inspiring them to find a better path and to lead a healthier life.

A full list of players’ signed warm-ups tops available as prizes is as follows:

Jack Butland

Joel Ward

Tyrick Mitchell

Luka Milivojevic

James Tomkins

Marc Guéhi

Michael Olise

Jordan Ayew

Ebere Eze

Wilfried Zaha

Vicente Guaita

Jean-Philippe Mateta

Jeffrey Schlupp

Joachim Andersen

Nathaniel Clyne

James McArthur

Will Hughes

Sam Johnstone

Odsonne Edouard

Malcolm Ebiowei

Chris Richards

Cheick Doucouré

Nathan Ferguson

Joe Whitworth

Jairo Riedewald

