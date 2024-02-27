In addition to the regular jackpot prize of £750, and twenty people winning £10, two separate Super Draw winners will claim a shirt each at the Newcastle game on Saturday, 16th March (fixture date subject to change).

The match-issued shirts, sourced from from our FA Cup tie against Everton in January, have been signed by England internationals Eze and Guéhi respectively, and mark a piece of Palace history.

Launched by the club and technical supplier Macron in December, our limited-edition fourth shirts sold out within a matter of days, and were worn solely for that Everton game to raise funds for the Foundation.

In order to win these two shirts, you’ll need to sign up for the Foundation's Super Draw before the Newcastle game; winners will be announced at half-time of that fixture.