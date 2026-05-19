Through Palace for Life Foundation's exclusive auction, one lucky winner will secure an Executive Box for the final home match of the season against Arsenal at Selhurst Park.

Described as the “ultimate matchday experience”, there’s no better time to enjoy Executive Box hospitality at Selhurst Park than for a fixture of this magnitude.

This limited-time auction is open from 17:00 BST on Monday, 18th May until 17:00 on Thursday, 21st May – bid now!