For more information on how your raffle entries will support Palace for Life, you can take a look at the Foundation's latest annual brochure, or **sign up to their monthly newsletter**.
What's included in the experience?
- Modern, high-spec central Executive Box for 10 guests
- Doors open at 13:00 allowing a 3-hour hospitality experience pre-match
- Glass-fronted views of the pitch and padded balcony seating overlooking the goal-line
- Pre-match three-course dining experience, with guests experiencing the Palace Boardroom menu
- Inclusive house drinks and champagne throughout the day
- Half time refreshments and post-match light dining as the inclusive drinks service continues for up to 1-hour post-match
- Dedicated waiting service
- Matchday programmes for all guests
- Every bid helps support young people across South London
Full three-course dining menu includes:
Starters
Sushi & Sashimi Platter | Wasabi | Soy Sauce, Cured Meats & Pickles, Shellfish Platter, Caesar Salad, Chickpea Masala Salad, Chilli Rice Crackers, Olives, Peko Bread Sticks.
Mains
Roasted Beef Fillet | Beef Dripping Potato | Charred Onion | Braised Beef Cheek & Baby Onion | Carrot | Brandy & Pepper Sauce
Seared Halibut | Asparagus | Chive Aioli | Curried Cauliflower Puree | Kaffir Lime Oil | Sunflower Seed Crumb | Onion Rosti
Caramelised Onion & Goats Cheese Tart | Chilli jam | Asparagus | Rocket | Coriander Oil
Desserts
Truffles | Macarons | Passionfruit Pannacotta | White Chocolate & Strawberry Millefeuille
Half Time
Select cheeseboard
Post-match
Gourmet pies
Who are Palace for Life Foundation?
Palace for Life Foundation are the official charity of Premier League football club Crystal Palace and have been a core part of the South London community for over 30 years.
The Foundation's aim is simple: use the power of football and our club, Crystal Palace, to improve lives and build stronger communities, with a focus on young people from under-supported groups who need them most.
Every year, their dedicated coaches and mentors work with over 18,000 young people to provide free physical activity, help with next steps in education, training or employment and support with mental health and crime reduction through one-to-one mentoring. They also help grow the bond between the club and its community and offer talented young footballers a path to the Crystal Palace boys’ and girls’ academies.
Click here to find out more.