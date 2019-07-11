Selhurst Park’s matchday experience is famous throughout the Premier League, with opposition players hating it, while club captain Luka Milivojevic continues to love it – the Serbian’s column in the matchday programme regularly paid tribute to the atmosphere the red and blue army create.

This season, why not celebrate special occasions by experiencing one of our Premium Matchdays? Enjoy incredible dining, the best seats in the house and inclusive drinks packages from one of our four Premium lounges.

Named after a man we all hold dear to our heart, Speroni’s Restaurant is the most vibrant and lively lounge at Selhurst Park – perfect for post-match celebrations and soaking in the pre-match excitement. Enjoy a three-course meal and inclusive drinks prior to kick-off, before watching the action from the Directors’ Box, rubbing shoulders with Palace directors and other famous faces.

Next up we have our Legends Restaurant, a place that allows you to enjoy all of the pre-match build-up on the pitch from the comfort of the lounge surrounded by clubs legends. With fantastic buffet dining available to enjoy as well as an inclusive drinks package,take your seats on the Whitehorse Lane end balcony to watch the game unfold, offering the best view of the famous Holmesdale Road stand.

The 2010 Club will give you all the adulation of that famous survival Sunday against Sheffield Wednesday and none of the potential relegation fears. With a contemporary three-course menu and inclusive drinks available prior to kick-off and the very best Directors’ Box seats, you’ll enjoy a Premium matchday like no other.

If goalmouth action is your thing, then be sure to check out our Executive Boxes. Situated above the Whitehorse Lane goal, you and your guests will have the luxury of your own host on hand to provide you with what you need to make your day perfect. You’ll enjoy a brilliant three-course meal before the game with inclusive drinks, and be able to watch the game from balcony seating outside of your private box.

Match sponsorship packages are also available for the first five fixtures of the season – offering a powerful way to grow your business with a Premium matchday that delivers a host of unique experiences, behind the scenes access and company branding displayed to the matchday crowd. Watch the game in a private box, with luxuries such as three-course dining before the game, and an inclusive drinks package.

The first game against Everton will be kicking off before you know it, so don’t delay in booking your place with the most in demand seats set to be snapped up quicker than our stylish new away kit.

To find out more and book your places, visit our Premium website by clicking here.