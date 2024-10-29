If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

In the event of a draw

Should the clash end in a draw after 90 minutes, the game will proceed straight to penalties to decide a winner. There is no extra-time and there are no replays at this stage of the competition.

Supporter Advice

Please ensure that you read Villa's 24/25 Away Supporter Information pack.

Supporters are reminded to keep off the pitch at all times. Perpetrators may be prosecuted.

For the safety of all supporters, it is illegal to use flares, flash bangs and other pyrotechnics at the stadium.

Smoking or the use of e-cigarettes is not permitted anywhere across the stadium campus.

Please ensure that gangways and aisles are kept free from obstruction at all times.

Although the club are aware of no disruptions on Wednesday evening, fans are advised to check their journeys before travelling, and to leave in plenty of time.

Ticket Details

Supporters can check for ticket availability for this match on the Crystal Palace ticketing website. Please note these will go off sale at 12:00 GMT on Wednesday.

All tickets for this fixture will be sent via a digital download to your Apple or Google Wallet.

If you are unable to use digital tickets, once you have purchased your ticket, please email boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk, who will add you to a duplicates list to be collected at Villa Park.

If you are travelling to the game with someone who can download your ticket for you, it is advised to do so, in order to avoid potential queues at Villa Park.

Tickets will be emailed in two tranches to the ticket owner: the first tranche will be emailed on Friday 25th October, and the second on Wednesday 30th October (once tickets come off sale at 12:00).

Supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+ or Membership to purchase for away games. Members can take advantage of a whole host of benefits, including priority ticket access for selected Members. Grab yours here!

The visitors’ ticket office is located on Witton Lane opposite the away coach park. This will close just after kick-off.

Turnstile Entry

Tickets stating Doug Ellis Upper P – use turnstiles P87, P88, P88A and P89 for the upper tier. From ground level there are several flights of stairs to reach the upper concourse area (64 steps in total).

Doug Ellis Lower Q – use turnstiles Q91 to Q96B for the lower tier.

Should you arrive after kick off, then turnstiles Q96 and / or P89 will remain open until the second half has started.