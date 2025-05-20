The club is proud to collaborate with CALM, a suicide prevention charity on a mission to help people end their misery, not their lives. CALM does this by providing vital frontline services, innovative digital tools and resources, and delivering stigma-smashing campaigns.

Those of you heading to Selhurst Park for tonight’s game against Wolves will see CALM’s messaging throughout the ground, from posters around the stadium to pitchside hoardings, big screen moments, and dedicated space in our matchday programme.

Alongside CALM’s national work, the Palace for Life Foundation continues to support young people across South London facing a range of challenges. Their experienced mentors work with those experiencing mental health difficulties, providing personalised guidance to help them build confidence, resilience, and a more positive future.

Working closely with local communities and other Palace for Life projects, the Foundation helps open up opportunities and pathways that may have once felt out of reach, reflecting CALM’s own commitment to supporting young people and making that support accessible.

This collaborative campaign is our contribution to the Premier League’s wider Inside Matters campaign, which highlighted the importance of community and raised awareness of and promoted mental wellbeing as part of Mental Health Awareness Week 2025 last week.

We know that football helps connect people, and we want to remind everyone that support is always within reach, and that conversations and community can make a real difference.

It’s a demonstration of football’s power to spark conversations and drive meaningful change. A blueprint for how institutions can use their platforms to harness culture and support the mental wellbeing of communities across the UK, meeting them where they are.

Stopping suicide starts with all of us. Even a quick catch-up can make all the difference.