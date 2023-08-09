With the first round concluding this evening, the 12 Premier League sides not involved in European competition this season will enter the draw, which is split into a northern and southern section.

The draw itself will take place on Sky Sports following the conclusion of Burton Albion v Leicester City.

The second round ties will take place in the week commencing 28th August. There are no replays in the Carabao Cup, with ties ending level after 90 minutes going straight to penalties.

Major potential clashes await with Chelsea or Tottenham Hotspur, as well as trips further afield as far as Norwich City or Swansea City.

Crystal Palace are ball no. 5 – find a full list of ball numbers for the southern section below: