With the first round concluding this evening, the 13 Premier League sides not involved in European competition this season will enter the draw, which features a regionalised split into a northern and southern section.

The draw itself will take place live on Sky Sports Football tonight, following the conclusion of Leeds United v Middlesbrough (which kicks off at 20:00 BST, and will therefore conclude circa 22:00).

The second-round ties will take place in the week commencing 26th August.

This season, every Carabao Cup match is being broadcast live on Sky Sports for fans in the UK. For overseas supporters, selected matches will be made available via the EFL's international broadcast partners.

There are no replays in the Carabao Cup, with ties ending level after 90 minutes going straight to penalties up to, and including, the quarter-finals.

Major potential clashes await with several London rivals among our potential opponents, as well as trips further afield.

Ball numbers for the second-round draw will be finalised this morning, and will be revealed soon.