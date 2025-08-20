Why is the club bringing in these policies?
The above policies have been implemented first and foremost to ensure the enhanced safety of all spectators both inside and out of Selhurst Park. This also ensures the club is fully compliant with the incoming Martyn’s Law.
The club strongly believes that it makes sense to set out the policy to enhance public safety, and make stadium access more efficient by limiting the size and style of bags brought in.
This will enable us to move fans through our security check points much faster, allowing appropriate checks of smaller bags to take place through dedicated bag search queues.
What if I need to bring a bag in for medical or childcare purposes?
Exemptions will only be made for bags containing essential medical provisions/equipment or baby changing items that require larger bags.
Pre-approved exemption certificates will be required to enter Selhurst Park with food for medical reasons.
Are all handbags prohibited?
No. Unlike some event venues, we are not banning all bags. Bags smaller than A4, with or without a handle or strap, are permitted.
This should enable you to carry the same items you have in previous years, and speed up entry into the stadium for all fans, because it will take less time to screen bags.
Shorter lines mean fewer hassles. We encourage fans not to bring any bags, but have created a policy that balances fan needs with improved public safety and convenience.
What if I buy something at the Club shop?
All matchday merchandise purchases will be supplied in a clear branded bag in line with this policy and will be admissible.