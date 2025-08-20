Bag restrictions

A reminder that supporters can only bring a bag that is no larger than A4 into the Stadium:

Height 297mm (11.7 inches)

Width 210mm (8.27 inches)

Depth 210mm (8.27 inches)

The approved criteria are in reference to the dimensions of the bag itself – bags which are half full, and folded to reduce overall size, will not be accepted.

Supporters should be aware that all bags will be subjected to a physical and/or visual search at the stadium entrance. Fans are advised that it is one bag (within the restrictions) permitted per person.

Items larger than the size criteria must be left at one of the 'Bag Drop' facilities:

There is a dedicated bag drop facility located in the main car park at the information point. This facility will be managed by the Crystal Palace staff and will cost £6 per item. Payment is by card only, as we are a cashless stadium.

The cost to drop the bag will be donated to a Crystal Palace FC nominated approved charity. The facility opens 3 hours before kick-off, and closes 45 minutes after final whistle.

Crystal Palace FC accepts no responsibility for loss or damage. Items are left at owners’ risk, and all bags will be subject to security search.

Fans carrying bags, laptop bags or suitcases, which do not meet the criteria, will not be permitted entry, and will be redirected to the bag drop facility.

Crystal Palace Football Club takes the safety of our supporters extremely seriously. Working in partnership with key stakeholders including Metropolitan Police, we are constantly reviewing our safety and security procedures to help ensure the safety of all supporters and visitors at Selhurst Park.

Bottle tops

Supporters will be required to remove ALL lids from bottles of over 500ml, before entering Selhurst Park.

Medical exemptions will apply to keep any lids on, but medical exemption should be sought from Customer Services via email.