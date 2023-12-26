If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

Supporter Advice

Please ensure you read Chelsea's supporters' guide here; this includes FAQs and ground regulations, including prohibited items.

Supporters are reminded to keep off the pitch at all times. Perpetrators may be prosecuted.

For the safety of all supporters, it is illegal to use flares, flash bangs and other pyrotechnics at the stadium.

Smoking or the use of e-cigarettes is not permitted anywhere across the stadium campus.

TICKETS

Away tickets for this fixture are sold out.

All tickets for are standard paper tickets; all tickets should have been posted prior to the Christmas post cut-off.

The Stamford Bridge ticket office is located in the Shed End (South Stand) next to the Megastore. The ticket office deals with all match ticket enquiries, including those of away supporters. Please note that no tickets will be sold to supporters of the away team on matchday.

Supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+ or Membership to purchase for away fixtures. Members can take advantage of a whole host of benefits, including priority ticket access for selected Members. Grab yours here from just £25!

Before the match

Turnstiles usually open 90 minutes prior to kick-off for evening matches. It is strongly recommended that you arrive in good time and that you are inside the stadium 30 minutes before kick-off.

Please note that large numbers of supporters arriving late cannot have an expectation of making it into the stadium before kick-off.

Supporters will be asked to show their match ticket for a visual inspection prior to being searched by stewards. Each ticket has a barcode and this is to be simply presented to the electronic reader at the turnstile. When the light goes green (amber for concessions), walk forward through the turnstile.