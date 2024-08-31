If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

Supporter Advice

Please ensure you read Chelsea's supporters' guide here; this includes FAQs and ground regulations, including prohibited items.

Supporters are reminded to keep off the pitch at all times. Perpetrators may be prosecuted.

For the safety of all supporters, it is illegal to use flares, flash bangs and other pyrotechnics at the stadium.

Smoking or the use of e-cigarettes is not permitted anywhere across the stadium campus.

TICKETS

Away tickets for this fixture are sold out.

All tickets for are standard paper tickets; all tickets should have been collected from the Selhurst Park box office by Saturday, 31st August.**

The Stamford Bridge ticket office is located in the Shed End (South Stand) next to the Megastore. The ticket office deals with all match ticket enquiries, including those of away supporters. Please note that no tickets will be sold to supporters of the away team on matchday.

Supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+ or Membership to purchase for away fixtures. Members can take advantage of a whole host of benefits, including priority ticket access for selected Members. Grab yours here from just £25!

Before the match

Turnstiles usually open 120 minutes prior to kick-off for weekend matches. It is strongly recommended that you arrive in good time and that you are inside the stadium 30 minutes before kick-off.

Please note that large numbers of supporters arriving late cannot have an expectation of making it into the stadium before kick-off.