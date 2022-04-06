If you're unable to make the game, click here for details on how to follow it live.

As in 2013 and 2016, Wembley fixtures are no ordinary matchdays, with a 90,000-strong crowd travelling to north-west London on April 17th.

Find out all we know so far for those attending the semi-final. Please note, we will share further information as we receive it.

Ticketing information

Tickets are now sold out as Palace are set to turn Wembley red and blue.

If you are still waiting for tickets, please click here.

Matchday information

Timings

10:00: BOXPARK Wembley – the club’s on-site fanpark - opens (details below)

13:30: Hospitality turnstiles open

14:30: General admission turnstiles open

16:30: Kick-off

We have received the below message from Brent Council and the Met Police:

Please note that Brent Council and its partners are enforcing a No Street Drinking Zone on Olympic Way and the surrounding area for all events at Wembley Stadium as part of the current Public Space Protection Order. Please click here for more information on the order.

Fans drinking on Olympic Way and the surrounding streets ahead of Emirates FA Cup Semi Final on Sunday 17th April 2022 – Chelsea v Crystal Palace will be asked to hand over their alcohol and enforcement action may be considered.

There is a wide range of bars, pubs, fan zones and restaurants available to enjoy in Brent before the game – you can find further details here.

If you are travelling into Wembley by public transport, please click here to find out more about drinking alcohol in public places. There may also be alcohol restrictions on coach services.

We are taking these steps to provide a safe and enjoyable environment for everyone.

Thank you in advance for your cooperation.

Travelling to Wembley

Wembley stadium is easily accessible from three railway stations. Wembley Park Station is only two stops from Baker Street on the London Underground Metropolitan line, and is also served by the Jubilee line for further connections across the Underground network.

Wembley Stadium Station is one stop from London Marylebone on Chiltern Railways, and Wembley Central Station is on the London Underground Bakerloo line and London Overground line from Watford Junction to London Euston.

The stadium closest to Palace’s end is Wembley Stadium station.

London Victoria station will be closed over the Easter weekend. Traveling supporters are advised to get the service to London Bridge and the London Underground Jubilee Line to Wembley Park.

You can plan your visit here.