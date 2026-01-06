Palace for All - Conduct

Crystal Palace would like to remind supporters that acts of discrimination, including inappropriate chanting, violence and entering the field of play, are criminal offences – which can result in criminal convictions and banning orders.

As a club, we are clear that everyone is welcome at Palace. We will not tolerate racial or homophobic chants or discriminating comments towards a particular individual, or group of individuals, at Selhurst Park.

If you witness any such behaviour, please report it to the club by emailing customer.service@cpfc.co.uk and inclusion@cpfc.co.uk with details.

For the safety of all supporters:

It is illegal to use flares, flash bangs and other pyrotechnics at the stadium.

Strong measures remain in place to tackle antisocial and criminal behaviours within the ground, including throwing objects, drug use and discriminatory behaviour.

You must keep off the Selhurst Park pitch at all times. Perpetrators may be prosecuted. Recent pitch invasions have resulted in football bans (both domestically and abroad); police prosecution; and criminal records, which can impact employment, education and international travel.

Supporters are also reminded that smoking and the use of e-cigarettes is prohibited inside Selhurst Park.

Please respect our staff at all times. Abuse of staff will not be tolerated.

From fans, to stewards and players, we all have a role to play in keeping each other safe on matchdays – so please be mindful of your fellow fans.

How to Report Abuse

The Premier League and Crystal Palace urge anyone who witnesses abuse to report it, either to the nearest steward, police officer or to our confidential text service on 07507 477 669.

Please include as much relevant information as possible, for example: RACISM, SMOKING, HOMOPHOBIA etc. Please include the stand, block, row and seat number you are in, and also identify the location of the anti- social behaviour, being as precise as possible. Please state if you wish to remain anonymous in your message.

Security staff will make every effort to deal with the issue. If they are unable to resolve the issue, each text will be followed up and investigated by a club staff member. You can also contact your nearest steward to report issues, who will do their best to help.

Anybody found guilty of discriminatory abuse towards any club employee, player, match official or supporter will receive an automatic club ban and may face criminal prosecution. The League and clubs are committed to working with the authorities to bring offenders to justice.

A safe matchday environment for all is vital for protecting the game we love. Thank you for your continued support.