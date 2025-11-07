If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

Thornton Heath station closed; travel disruption expected

We have been advised that Thornton Heath station will be closed pre-game from 11:55 onwards until 14:14, and post-game from 15:44 until 17:47.

If this affects your normal journey to Selhurst Park, supporters travelling to the ground this Sunday (9th November) should find an alternative route.

As always, all ticket holders are encouraged to arrive early to ensure quick access into the Stadium.

Ticket acceptance will be in place on Sunday on tram services between West Croydon and East Croydon. This is to offer additional routes after the match.

Supporters are, as always, advised to check the latest information via TFL before they depart for the ground, and leave plenty of time for your journey.

We encourage fans to stay up to date with the latest train timetables via the TFL, Southern and National Rail websites.

Stadium access

Supporters should note that after the game:

Home supporters in the Whitehorse Lane end must exit via Gate X only . Exit 7, which leads to Park Road, will be closed for Palace fans.

. Exit 7, which leads to Park Road, will be closed for Palace fans. Palace supporters will be unable to use Park Road following the game. This will be only accessible via away turnstiles.

Conduct

Crystal Palace would like to remind supporters that acts of discrimination, including inappropriate chanting, violence and entering the field of play, are criminal offences – which can result in criminal convictions and banning orders.

As a club, we are clear that everyone is welcome at Palace. We will not tolerate racial or homophobic chants or discriminating comments towards a particular individual, or group of individuals, at Selhurst Park.

For the safety of all supporters:

It is illegal to use flares, flash bangs and other pyrotechnics at the stadium.

Strong measures remain in place to tackle antisocial and criminal behaviours within the ground, including throwing objects, drug use and discriminatory behaviour.

You must keep off the Selhurst Park pitch at all times. Perpetrators may be prosecuted. Recent pitch invasions have resulted in football bans (both domestically and abroad); police prosecution; and criminal records, which can impact employment, education and international travel.

Supporters are also reminded that smoking and the use of e-cigarettes is prohibited inside Selhurst Park.

Please respect our staff at all times. Abuse of staff will not be tolerated.

From fans, to stewards and players, we all have a role to play in keeping each other safe on matchdays – so please be mindful of your fellow fans.

How to Report Abuse

Crystal Palace urge anyone who witnesses abuse to report it, either to the nearest steward, police officer or to our confidential text service on 07507 477 669.

Please include as much relevant information as possible, for example: RACISM, SMOKING, HOMOPHOBIA etc. Please include the stand, block, row and seat number you are in, and also identify the location of the anti- social behaviour, being as precise as possible. Please state if you wish to remain anonymous in your message.

Security staff will make every effort to deal with the issue. If they are unable to resolve the issue, each text will be followed up and investigated by a club staff member. You can also contact your nearest steward to report issues, who will do their best to help.

Anybody found guilty of discriminatory abuse towards any club employee, player, match official or supporter will receive an automatic club ban and may face criminal prosecution. The League and clubs are committed to working with the authorities to bring offenders to justice.

A safe matchday environment for all is vital for protecting the game we love. Thank you for your continued support.