If you are a Season Ticket Holder who can't make this match, don't let your seat go to waste: find out how to resell your match ticket by following the steps listed here.

Travel advice

We are currently not aware of any expected train issues on matchday, with local operators reporting a normal service for this game.

Supporters are, as always, advised to check the latest information via TFL before they depart for the ground, and leave plenty of time for your journey.

End of Season Awards & Laps of appreciation

A number of our 2025/26 End of Season Awards will be presented at half-time, alongside Palace for Life's PFA Community Champion ahead of kick-off.

There will also be a lap of appreciation from both our Palace Under-18s' – who recently won a historic U18 Premier League Cup – and Palace Women's – who last weekend won promotion to the Women's Super League – squads.

Please give all the players a fitting reception for their outstanding achievements!

Palace for Life Takeover

For this fixture, Palace for Life Foundation, the official charity of Crystal Palace, is taking over Selhurst Park to raise awareness of their vital work across the South London community.

We are asking Palace fans to get involved in activities across the stadium and donate to support our mission.

Ahead of the game, you'll find in the Fanzone:

Lucky Dip – Have the chance to win special Palace prizes!

– Have the chance to win special Palace prizes! Penalty shootout – You can still test your skills in their penalty shootout pop-up!

You can still test your skills in their penalty shootout pop-up! Dedicated fundraisers to chat to about the Foundation's work in the community!

to chat to about the Foundation's work in the community! Tap to donate station – Support the Foundation's work by visiting donate stations and giving to help continue their work in the community. Or you can donate online.

Elsewhere in the stadium, players will be warming-up in Palace for Life t-shirts, to help raise awareness of our work.

And there will be a silent auction taking place. Don’t miss your chance to win exclusive Palace prizes, from a signed Daniel Muñoz, Maxence Lacroix, Adam Wharton, Daichi Kamada, Ismaïla Sarr shirts, to exclusive fine dining gifts, trips away and VIP experiences! You can find out more via this link.