If you are a Season Ticket Holder who can't make this match, don't let your seat go to waste: find out how to resell your match ticket by following the steps listed here.

Travel Disruption

Supporters planning to attend this Sunday’s match between Crystal Palace and Leeds United (15th March, 14:00 GMT) at Selhurst Park should note that, due to engineering works, there will be a reduced service calling at Norwood Junction.

There will be no Thameslink services calling at the station, but Southern and London Overground services will still be in operation.

Supporters should note the reduced service is likely to lead to increased crowds via all other available routes, and potential queues as a result of the additional demand.

As always, we advise supporters to check their route before travelling and aim to arrive as early as possible.

No Playzone area

Families should note that, due to the Open Presenter Auditions in the Fanzone, the Playzone area will not be in operation at Sunday's game.

Open Auditions

We’re on the hunt for a new matchday presenter to join the Palace media team – so if you’re confident with a mic in your hand, have a witty way with words, and a passion for Palace, we're running open auditions this Sunday!

With no previous experience required, the floor is open to emerging presenters of all ages, genders and backgrounds.

So whether you’re a seasoned pro in front of a camera, or an upcoming presenter who enjoys building connections with fans, are aged 18 or over, and are available for home matchdays throughout the season, then you could be the next face of Selhurst Park matchdays.

You can either audition online here – or, at Sunday's game, drop into the Fanzone from 12:00 GMT for an open audition, where you'll provide your details in an application form, and record a quick video there and then.

Good luck!

New shop in the Holmesdale

A new matchday-only Club Shop will be opening inside the Holmesdale Road Stand on Sunday.

Situated in the Holmesdale Road Stand Upper, the new Shop will stock a curated selection of CPFC products, including current and Retro kits; new clothing from our 2 for £30 range, European Collection and Art Of products; as well as accessories and more.

There’s something for everyone, with items suitable for all age ranges across a variety of price points, ensuring you have a wide range of memorabilia to take home from matchday: from a 2025/26 full kit of your choice, to a souvenir keyring.

The Shop will be open from 12:00 GMT, and will close 15 minutes after full-time (expected to be around 16:15).

It can be found in the Holmesdale Road Stand Upper, as per the map below.